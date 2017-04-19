Jordanstown care home investment ‘creating 100 jobs’

An Ulster Bank-supported care home investment in Jordanstown is creating more than 100 new jobs.

The 80-bed Wood Green Healthcare centre, just off the Circular Road, represents an investment of almost £4 million.

The facility sits on a four-acre site and specialises in frail-elderly and dementia care.

It has state-of-the-art facilities, as well as a private landscaped garden for residents.

Supported by finance from Ulster Bank, the new facility opens this month.

Recruitment for a range of roles is ongoing.

Owner, Malachy Donnelly stated: “The care home’s approach is about much more than meeting the care needs of residents.

“It is about looking after the whole well-being of the individual, providing a luxury lifestyle that is both enriching and rewarding.

“Ulster Bank have supported in helping us achieve this.”

“This is a benchmark healthcare facility where residents receive the best care possible, as all care assistants and staff are trained extensively in-house, not only to comply with the required national standards, but to the Home’s own exacting standards,” he added.

Nigel Walsh, Director, Commercial Banking at Ulster Bank, said: “The management team behind Wood Green Healthcare Ltd have considerable experience in the sector, from a care and an operational perspective.

“Ulster Bank is delighted to support this project given the economic and social contribution that it has the potential to make through its development and operation.”