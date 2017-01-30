Katie’s charity effort is a cut above the rest

The family of a young Glengormley girl who is set to take part in a charity head shave have spoken of their pride ahead of the generous effort.

Katie Hagan-Mussen (11) will be having a number of inches of her hair cut on Friday, February 24 for a very worthy cause.

The Glengormley Integrated Primary School pupil will be sending her donated hair to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to boys and girls across the United Kingdom and Ireland that have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

Kindhearted Katie has wanted to make the generous donation from the age of five.

Jeannie Simpson, owner and stylist at Shine Salon is ‘chief chopper’ and the event will be taking place in the Whitewell Road salon at 3pm.

Alongside this very special charitable effort, Katie will also be raising funds for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Katie’s grandmother, Kathy Ellis, is a Retail Supervisor at the NI Hospice.

Speaking to the Times, Kathy said: “We are all really proud of Katie. She has gorgeous blonde hair, but has wanted to donate some of it to help other children from young age.

“To also raise money for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice at the same time is fantastic. A target of £300 was set on her online fundraising page and she has already smashed it. Katie just wants to help sick children feel better.”

Local residents have praised Katie ahead of the cut. Commenting on the online fundraising page, one person said: “Well done Katie. This is such a lovely thoughtful thing to do.”

Another person added: “Katie you are very caring and courageous young lady. What you’re doing is such an amazing thing and I am so very proud of you sweetheart.”

If you would like to make a donation in support of Katie’s kind hearted gesture, with all monies raised going to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, search ‘Katie’s Donating Her Lovely Long Locks’ on JustGiving.com