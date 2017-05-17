Kilbride to host music recital

The Rev Canon David Humphries has announced that Kilbride Church of Ireland, Doagh will this Sunday (May 21) at 3pm host the latest of a series of captivating music recitals. With performances by the Director of Music, Beth Aiken, six Organ Scholars, the Howe family and Mr Billy Cairns on piano, the event promises to bring quality musicians together and quality music to the community.

Extending an invite to all, Mrs Aiken said: “This recital will bring the finest music to our congregation and wider community as part of an initiative established last year.

“The recitals provide an opportunity for participants in the fantastic Down and Dromore and Connor Organ Scholarship to come together and play great music for the public as part of their wider three year education.

“This recital will include classical and popular music; admission is free, refreshments will be served and will be followed by a church music fund collection in aid of St Bride’s 150th anniversary music programme. We all look forward to seeing a packed church.”