Kilwaughter Minerals rocks on ‘open day’!

Larne-based Kilwaughter Minerals Ltd threw its doors open to local neighbours and employee family members recently. Kilwaughter employs more than 150 people, many of whom are from the local and surrounding area.

The open day was held to celebrate a major new investment as part of the firm’s ongoing long-term development programme aimed at growing sales across the UK and Ireland.

High vis vests and wellies - ideal fashion for a tour of Kilwaughter Minerals.

Around 250 neighbours, employees and their family members attended the event which marked the opening of a new crusher facility.

Kilwaughter’s on-site lab was also opened for the day with children being afforded the opportunity to conduct their own experiments.

Visitors were given the opportunity to see the crusher and other machinery used daily by the company during a site tour, followed by participating in a fun photo booth, having glitter tattoos applied and even getting a chance to sit in the company’s dumper trucks and forklifts.

Enjoying their tour at Kilwaughter MInerals