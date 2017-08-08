Kind gesture to raise funds for cancer patients

A young girl from Mallusk is set to get a haircut with a difference as she raises money for a worthy cause at the same time.

Laura Bowen, who will be turning 11 on August 12, is set to have between seven and eight inches of her hair cut off in aid of the Little Princess Trust on the same day.

The kind-hearted Cedar Lodge pupil, who has Asperger syndrome and Tourette syndrome, decided to donate her hair to the charity which provides real hair wigs to children who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Laura’s mum Helen said: “I’m really proud of Laura. It was her idea to donate her hair and raise money for the charity. Even with all her difficulties, she is wanting to get her hair cut to help others.”

An online fundraising page has been set up to collect money for the charity. If you would like to donate, go to www.justgiving.com/Laura-Bowen12aug?utm_id=121