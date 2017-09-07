Kind-hearted girl makes generous donation to charity

A young girl from Mallusk raised over £1,000 for a worthy cause during a charity hair cut last month.

Laura Bowen, who turned 11 on Saturday, August 12, carried out the gesture on the same day in aid of the UK-wide charity, the Little Princess Trust.

The kind-hearted Cedar Lodge pupil, who has Asperger syndrome and Tourette syndrome, decided to donate her hair to the charity which provides real hair wigs to children who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

As well as having nine inches of her hair cut, Laura raised a total of £1,040 for the charity.

The Times understands that staff at the Valley Leisure Centre donated £75 raised at the end of year summer scheme disco to the charity effort.

Laura’s mum Helen has thanked everyone who donated to the appeal for their support.