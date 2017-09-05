Kind-hearted girl raises over £1K

A young girl from the borough participated in a generous charity effort to help children who have experienced hair loss through illness.

Mia Lee from the Mossley area recently had 13 inches of her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust.

The Mossley Primary School pupil also raised £1,080 for the charity.

Her parents are very thankful for the support Mia has received from the community.

The online fundraising page is still open. If you would like to donate, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kirsty-lee10?utm