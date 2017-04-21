Krystal shines on new series of dating show

A Newtownabbey woman says she has been overwhelmed with good wishes as she stars in a hit ITV dating show.

Krystal Allen (31) entertained viewers in the first episode of the new series of Take Me Out.

Krystal pictured with Gryff.

The show, which is hosted by TV funny-man Paddy McGuinness, was broadcast on Saturday, April 15, introduced a new line-up of 30 single females hoping to find love.

Krystal, from Monkstown, made quite an impression and was not overwhelmed by the television cameras and studio audience, stating how she was the ‘buffet queen of Belfast.’

The former Monkstown Community School pupil said she loved the whole Take Me Out experience, but explained how she was more interested in the free food than finding Mr right.

Speaking to the Times, Krystal said: “I loved the whole experience from start to finish, but I was more interested in the free food than the men. We were well fed at breakfast, lunch and dinner, with people asking us throughout the day if we would like anything to eat.

“I had the best time on the show and made some friends for life- everyone was really lovely. I would encourage anyone to apply for the show, it is so enjoyable.”

Krystal signed up to be one of the ‘Flirty Thirty’ and managed to make it to the final line-up from 12,000 hopefuls.

While on the set of the popular singletons show, the IT support officer, who works for the Health Service in Belfast, got to meet one of her favourite pop stars.

Krystal explained: “Olly Murs came onto the set and I am his number one fan. When I saw him I shouted ‘You don’t know love until you’ve met me’ and then he came over and gave me a hug. It was amazing.”

In Krystal’s spare time she volunteers at the World of Owls in Randalstown. The charity works to protect owls, birds of prey and exotic animals. Krystal’s favourite bird is her sponsored eagle, Gryff.

To find out how she got on in this week’s episode, tune in to UTV at 7pm tomorrow night (Saturday).