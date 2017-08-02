Lamplight Sessions’ continue with award-winning musicians

The “Lamplight Sessions” will continue at The Courtyard Theatre, Ballearl Arts and Leisure Centre, in Newtownabbey, on Saturday August 19 with a performance by Newry band “The 4 Of Us”.

The band has been a “steadfast part of Irish music history for over a quarter of a century”.

Formed and fronted by Newry-born brothers Brendan and Declan Murphy, they have developed a unique musical identity, which has produced original and award-winning recordings, as well as a large and loyal fan base.

To date, they have notched up “an enviable catalogue of timeless songs”, including six top 20 Irish charting albums. Their music has also been featured extensively on American, UK, and Irish TV soundtracks.

“Sugar Island”, their latest album, explores the brothers’ early years growing up in Northern Ireland; musically, it focuses on the “trademark interplay of their acoustic guitars”.

This concert will see the brothers in an “up-tempo acoustic setting – expect some beautiful songs, stunning interplay and great stories from the road”.

Tickets are priced at £10 and £8 (concession).For further information contact: The Courtyard Theatre by ringing 028 9034 0202 or book online: www.thecourtyardtheatre.com