Larne Asda shoppers least romantic in Northern Ireland

Shoppers at the Larne branch of Asda are the least romantic in Northern Ireland, according to last year’s Valentine’s Day sales.

Local customers spent the least on flowers and chocolates in 2016.

Customers in Ballyclare spent the second least amount of flowers but spent one third more on Valentine’s chocolates than the supermarket’s other stores.

Meanwhile, sales of champagne and prosecco were up in north Belfast.

The biggest spenders were in Strabane where 43 per cent more roses and 39 per cent chocolate heart lollipops were sold than in any other Asda branch.