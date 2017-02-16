Larne businessman appointed to top role

East Antrim businessman, Ken Nelson, has been appointed as chairman of InterTradeIreland by the North South Ministerial Council.

Chief executive of Local Economic Development Company (LEDCOM) Ltd, one of Northern Ireland’s leading social enterprises, Ken has more than 25 years’ experience working closely with entrepreneurs, start-up companies, small businesses and social enterprises.

During his career with LEDCOM, Ken has had regular involvement with cross-border trade development activities for micro-enterprises and small businesses.

“We welcome Ken and know that his breadth of experience within the economic development sector will add value to InterTradeIreland’s offering,” said InterTradeIreland CEO Thomas Hunter McGowan.

“He has supported SMEs right across the industry, from business incubation, managed workspace development and social entrepreneurship through to small business growth.

“With such diverse achievements, he is set to inspire our fledging companies and we look forward to his unique viewpoint and considered input.”

Commenting on his appointment Mr Nelson said: “It is a great honour to be appointed as chairman of InterTradeIreland, a vital organisation for which I have much respect.

“I understand the importance of the cross-border market, having worked in this area for a number of years, stretching back to my early career in the textile industry.

“I hope to provide further strategic direction to the organisation, as I work closely with the other members of the board and the employees to drive InterTradeIreland forward in these uncertain times.”