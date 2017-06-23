Larne guitarist ‘among next generation of musical talent’

Larne guitarist Aaron Black was among those who featured on a special BBC music programme last week.

The Churchill Road musician is a member of the band R51, which has a number of EP releases to its credit and was described on the programme as being among the next generation of talented singer songwriters and groups in Northern Ireland.

The band was among the line up at the Ulster Hall concert paying tribute to 30 years of the Across the Line programme.

The programme was live on radio, but a 30 minute television programme was also made of the event, and this was broadcast last week, with R51 featuring in the opening sequence as well as later in the programme with their song Volcano.

Graduate Aaron, who plays electric guitar, has been a member of the band for four years and said that the band played a few numbers on stage at the event. R51 also played at the Limelight in Belfast this week. Their debut EP Pillow Talk and release No Chill have been well received in the local music industry.