Larne murder suspect remains in hospital in police custody

A man suspected of murder remains in hospital.

The 39-year-old suspect had been detained on October 10 over the killing of Laurence Shaw in Larne.

A media report last week had suggested the suspect was getting medical attention, and police confirmed on Thursday he is in hospital and that he remains in police custody.

Mr Shaw’s body was found at 1.30pm on October 9 in Hillmount Gardens in the Seacourt area in the north of the town.

The 39-year-old was detained in the early hours of the following day.

Mr Shaw had last been seen on October 8.

The victim was 56, and a post-mortem was performed on his body – but the nature of the murder remains unclear, though the police do not suspect paramilitary involvement.

His funeral was held on Monday at St Anthony’s chapel in Craigyhill, Larne.

The police have specifically asked for information about a blue-coloured Citroen Berlingo van which had been seen near his home on October 8.