Lauren wins top beauty accolade

A Glengormley girl is sitting pretty after winning a trip to the Mediterranean in a Northern Ireland School of Modelling competition.

Lauren Mcallister, 13, won the title of Teen Miss Winter Wonderland 2017 at the competition in the Clayton Hotel, Belfast on Sunday, January 8.

This autumn, she will jet off on an all-expenses-paid modelling shoot which will be published in a leading magazine.

The Miss Winter Wonderland show is an annual event organised by the Northern Ireland School of Modelling, with children, teen and adult title divisions.

Speaking to the Times, Lauren’s mum Mandi said how the event was the first time the Glengormley High School pupil had taken part in any modelling competitions.

Mandi said: “We are all really proud of Lauren. She has made new friends as part of the competition- all the girls were lovely. She went and enjoyed the experience.

“She had to model two outfits, a winter outfit and a formal dress. She faced tough competition as there were girls who had modelled in other competitions in the past.”

Mandi said her daughter was honest and was herself, which is something she feels the judges admired.

She added: “Lauren is really into her make up and the beauty side of it all, but she just wanted the judges to see her for being her. Her personality shone through.

“We are fully behind Lauren if she was wanting to enter other modelling competitions in the future. Winning this award is a brilliant achievement.”