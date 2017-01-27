Les Kiss to address local audience

Local sports fans will be able to hear a talk from the current director of Ulster Rugby, Les Kiss, at a special event next month.

The event will be taking place on Wednesday, February 8 at 7pm at the Ulster University, Jordanstown.

Organised by Sports Education Northern Ireland, the ‘Lets Talk Rugby’ event is free to the general public.

Donations to the organisation will be appreciated.

The event will run as a presentation from Mr Kiss, along with a seminar and question and answer session.

The address from the former interim Ireland manager is not to be missed.

For more information about the event, call 07470197463, check out the Sports Education Northern Ireland Facebook page or follow them on Twitter.

Everyone welcome.