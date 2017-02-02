Let it Shine star thanks community for support

A local singer, who is currently appearing in the BBC hit music show, Let it Shine, has praised the public for getting behind him.

Scott Macaulay (18) from Mallusk, received an incredible 19 stars out of 20 after impressing judges with his acoustic rendition of the Scissor Sisters classic, Laura, during the live auditions which were screened on Saturday, January 28.

He faced a daunting challenge, performing in front of a studio audience and a judging panel made up of Gary Barlow, Martin Kemp, Dannii Minogue and Amber Riley.

After wowing the industry professionals, the former Belfast Royal Academy pupil is now set to feature in this week’s episode alongside Olly Murs.

Speaking to the Times, Scott said: “It has been a very enjoyable experience and Saturday’s show will be a really big show. There will be five bands, each made up of eight members, so I’ll be performing with seven other guys-it will be a big performance.”

The young musician’s music career was recognised while at Mallusk Primary School, with Scott thankful for the encouragement he received at an early age.

He said: “I was in the school choir and the principal at that time was really supportive and encouraged me to progress with my music.

“When I moved to BRA, rugby took over, but I decided to take up guitar. My passion for music, whether it be performing, song writing or going to see other artists has grown from there.”

Scott continued: “It has been a really cool experience being on Let it Shine. I had never done choreography on such a scale before, so being part of the show has helped me develop.

“I have been able to speak to Martin Kemp and he is so down to earth and such a genuine guy. He has given me some words of encouragement and has been very enthusiastic.”

Thanking the public for their support, Scott added: “I’ve received so much positive feedback and support and I’d just like to thank everyone for this support. Hopefully I’ve done everyone proud.

“The messages I’ve been getting are lovely and mean a lot. Keep watching the show!”