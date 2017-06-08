Like father, like son ... win dad a £250 suit!

This Father’s Day we have teamed up with leading retailer S.D. Kells to make sure one dad stands out from the crowd.

S.D. Kells, the family run store, has 17 stores Province-wide providing a range of products

and services across menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, homeware and Regatta outdoor clothing stores.

Now is the time to spoil dad with a stylish, shirt and tie set, some cuff links, or some summer knitwear from leading names such as Eterna, Gant, Douglas, Tommy Hilfiger and many more.

In order to be in with a chance to win a fantastic designer suit worth £250 we are looking for Northern Ireland’s most ‘look-a-like’ father and son.

So, send in your selfie of you and your dad to the address below.

We will select the pair that look most alike and the dad will win a smart new suit.

To enter:

Send your photos - jpeg format only please - by email to valerie.martin@jpress.co.uk clearly marking ‘Father’s Day competition’ in the subject line of your email.

Make sure to include the full names of the father and son, along with their address (es) and a daytime contact number.

All entries must be received by 5pm on the competition closing date of Thursday, June 15.

Terms and conditions:

* The prize is as stated – a suit to the value of £250 only.

* There is no exchange nor

alternative.

* The prize winner will be advised on the most convenient S.D. Kells store location to avail of the prize.

* No transportation will be provided to the store.

* The prize winner must be able to pick up the prize at the agreed store.

* The prize must be redeemed by September 1, 2017.

* Please note that some of the photos submitted as part of this competition may be published in this title in the coming weeks as part of this competition coverage.