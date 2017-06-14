Litter to be removed from bonfire site

The organisers of a loyalist bonfire in Glengormley have confirmed they will remove household waste that has been dumped at the site in recent days.

Residents of the Queens Park estate took to social media this morning to voice concerns after items including empty paint containers and food packaging were discarded at the location.

Some of the waste pictured at the Queens Park bonfire site.

It is one of eight bonfires in Newtownabbey which is part of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s 2017 Bonfire Management Programme.

The organisers of bonfires and beacons across the borough will receive a share of £48,000 from the council. Up to £2,700 will be given to each group for July 11 festivals.

Commenting on the recent fly-tipping at the Glengormley site, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Under the terms of the Bonfire Management Agreement, the agreed start date for the collection of materials on site is May 16.

“The mid-point site inspections were conducted by the statutory agencies on Monday, June 12 and the site was recorded as ‘having very little material on site – mainly wood with a small amount of other combustible material’.

“This material has therefore been dumped since the inspection. The group has been contacted and has confirmed that the material will be sorted and all unsuitable material will be removed in conjunction with the NIHE and the council.”