Local artist to stage exhibition

A Ballyclare-based artist will be holding an exhibition in the Sixmile Leisure Centre next week.

Maurice Oliphant will be showcasing over 50 pieces of his work at the event which will run from Thursday, October 26 until Saturday, October 28.

The public will be able to see paintings of local sports stars including Carl Frampton, Joey Dunlop, Robert Dunlop and Rory McIlroy.

Other images of celebrities such as the Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga, as well as Premier League footballers will be on display.

Original paintings and prints will be available for purchase.

The free event will run between 10am and 5:30pm each day in the foyer of the council facility. Everyone welcome.