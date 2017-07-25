Local colleagues mark 50 years at Asda Ballyclare

Colleagues at Asda Ballyclare are being congratulated on a collective 50 years of service with the company, as two of the store’s longest-serving colleagues celebrate 25 years at Asda.

Senior Director for Asda Northern Ireland, George Rankin said: “Congratulations to all the colleagues from Northern Ireland who are celebrating a ‘Big Anniversary’ with Asda this year! We’re very proud of all our NI colleagues, and their ongoing commitment to the business. Our collective total of 1,385 years of long service is fantastic. A huge well done to everyone – and here’s to many more!”

James Prentice, who is celebrating 25 years with Asda Ballyclare added: “With a combined 50 years of experience, now is a great time for Patricia and I to reminisce on all the good friends and memories we’ve made over the years. I’m looking forward to attending the Big Anniversary Awards this year – it will be a special day!”