Local country park is showcased in book

A local beauty spot is featured in a new book which details scenic walks from a number of locations across Northern Ireland.

The book, published by the Geological Survey of Northern Ireland (GSNI) ‘Rambling on the Rocks: Walking Northern Ireland’s Natural Landscape’ aims to take walkers on an epic geological journey across all of Northern Ireland’s well-known, and a few less well-known, natural landscapes.

One of the walks is through Cave Hill Country Park and tells the story of searing hot deserts, warm clear seas and violent volcanoes, all of which occurred at this location.

Cave Hill is so called because of a number of man-made caves in the basalt, some of which may have been formed to mine the local ‘iron ore’

Published as part of GSNI’s 70 th anniversary celebrations, the walking guide has been written for the general public. It contains 20 walks in total; three in each county and two in Belfast, highlighting the very best of Northern Ireland’s natural landscapes, all of which have been illustrated with exceptional photography from renowned local photographers Esler Crawford, Alistair Hamill and Chris Hill. The graded walks cater for all abilities, from the serious hill walker to families with young children and/or dogs.

Dr Marie Cowan, Director of the GSNI said: “The new walking guide from GSNI shares with the public some of the wonderfully diverse natural landscapes of Northern Ireland. We are very fortunate to have some of the most diverse geology in the world, and the walks guide provides information on just how special these landscapes are by taking them on an exciting geological journey as they work their way through all of the walks in the book.”

The new book is available to purchase with an RRP of £7.99 and is available directly from GSNI, from Tesco and Eason’s as well as other major book stores.