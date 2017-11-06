Local dancer to showcase talents at Grand Opera House

A young Newtownabbey girl is set to perform in a highly acclaimed production this week in Belfast.

Ella Sofia Downey (9) will play the part of one of the Tsar’s nieces in the English Youth Ballet production of Swan Lake at the Grand Opera House.

The Whitehouse Primary School pupil, who has been dancing from the age of three, will take part in the production which runs from Thursday, November 9 until Saturday, November 11.

Ella Sofia from Graymount Parade attends the Kim Bailie School of Dance and Belfast Voice and Dance Academy.

She has performed in a number of productions, including being in Cinderella in the Grand Opera House, Elf the Musical in the Opera House in December 2016 and performing the part of Annie in Bobby Dazzlers on the West End in February 2017.

She also performed as Orphan Kate in Annie in The Mac over the summer and played the part of The Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz in Stranmillis Theatre in June 2017.

As well as performing in productions, she has competed at British Theatre Regional Dance competitions placing first on several occasions.

Speaking to the Times, her mum Sharonn said: “For all the age of her she has worked so hard and to achieve what she has at a such a young age is incredible, along with achieving such high results academically in school.

“As well as ballet, she also plays the violin, goes to stage school and takes singing lessons.”