Local doctor conducts exercise research

A doctor from Jordanstown is leading a team of researchers in Northern Ireland as part of a study which assesses exercise programmes for older adults.

Dr Mark A Tully and his team at Queen’s University Belfast are urging anyone over the age of 65, who meets their criteria, to help them with the programme.

The SITLESS study is an EU-funded Horizon 2020 project being conducted by Queen’s University Belfast which aims to assess how combining an exercise programme with additional sessions to encourage active lifestyles can influence sitting time in older adults (aged +65 years).

To take part in the study, participants must be: living in the community; taking part in little-to- no weekly exercise; not suffering from any unstable medical conditions; and able to walk independently for at least two minutes.

The study will include four assessment periods with participants completing questionnaires and simple tests to assess their ability to complete certain everyday activities such as sitting and standing multiple times.

Participants will also wear an activity monitor for seven days to measure their daily activity levels.

Participants will be randomised to either: Group 1: An exercise programme combined with seven additional sessions lasting up to 17 weeks in total as well as four telephone calls. These will mainly be group-based sessions to help support individuals to sit less and be more active.

Group 2: Same intervention as above without receiving any additional sessions lasting for up to 16 weeks.

Group 3 (Control Group): Receive general healthy lifestyle advice for older adults.

The study is currently recruiting participants. If you would like more information or would like to take part, contact Dr Jason Wilson, Dr Nicole Blackburn or Mrs Nichola Laird.

028 9097 1641 (Nichola) Monday to Thursday 9am - 5pm

028 9097 1640 (Jason / Nicole) Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm.