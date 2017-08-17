Local firm to celebrate 40 years

A local company is to mark a major milestone with an event this weekend.

Montracon Ltd in Mallusk will be celebrating 40 years of trailer manufacturing with a family fun day for employees, family and friends on Saturday, August 19.

The event, which will be held at the site, will run from 10am until 3pm.

A number of activities including a factory tour and children’s entertainment will be taking place.

Refreshments will be available.