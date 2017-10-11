Local green-fingered residents scoop awards at gardening event

People living at the Felden development in Newtownabbey are celebrating their recent success in a Northern Ireland-wide gardening competition run by a local housing association.

The competition is held each year by Clanmil Housing Group to acknowledge and reward those tenants who take a keen interest in keeping the green spaces around their homes looking the very best they can.

It also gives tenants with green fingers and a passion for gardening a chance to showcase their handiwork.

Tenants at Felden picked up the award for Best Overall Family Development at a special celebration at The Braid in Ballymena.

Colette Goodall, who lives at the scheme, also won the award for Best Individual Garden.

Other winners on the day included Abercorn Court in Portrush for best Independent Living Scheme garden, Hezlet Court in Coleraine for participation and Glenshesk Court in Ballycastle which took the top prize for most innovative garden.

Somme Park in Altnagelvin won the grow your own category while the top accolade of Overall Winner went to The Imperial independent living scheme in Donaghadee.

Commenting on this year’s awards, Tim O’Malley, Community Development Manager at Clanmil, said: “We really appreciate the interest that so many of our tenants show in their gardens and the time, hard work and effort that they dedicate to making them look so well.”

He added: “Each year the number and standard of Clanmil in Bloom entries increase, and this year the judges had a really hard job choosing winners from over 50 gardens.

“Thank you to everyone who entered and congratulations to the many people who helped create and maintain the winning gardens.”

Clanmil Housing currently owns and manages 4,500 homes throughout Northern Ireland including family homes, homes for single people and independent living schemes for older people, housing with care for frail older people.

The organisation also provides supported housing for older people living with dementia.