Local man hoping to help homeless people

A DJ from Carnmoney is aiming to raise awareness and funds in aid of a charity that supports homeless people across the United Kingdom.

Pete Brady (47) is currently organising a number of gigs as part of the Musicians Against Homelessness initiative at venues across Belfast in support of the Simon Community.

Detailing why he got involved in the project, Pete said: “I was approached via social media to see if I wanted to be involved in any way.

“I was contacted by Emma Rule who works with Crisis in the UK and who heads up the Musicians Against Homelessness campaign with Alan McGee of Creation Records.

“Once I had a look at the proposal, coupled with what is now too common a sight on our streets, I was delighted to be given the opportunity to make a difference, as well as showing the rest of the United Kingdom just what we are capable of here in Northern Ireland.”

Praising the people who have already got behind the charity initiative, the Superfly Funk and Soul Radio Show presenter added: “I have received a great response from several bands, venues and promoters who have all been really keen to get involved in what will be a massive UK-wide campaign throughout the whole month of September across many different cities and regions.

“A special mention must go to Mal Houston who is putting on three nights in the Culture Club in Belfast, also to Ian McLaughlin and to Ross Moffett of Pop Up.”

A number of gigs have been confirmed, including Filthy McNasty’s on September 8, The Barge on September 9, The Empire on September 9, Voodoo on September 14, Voodoo on September 21 and Belfast Underground Records on September 30.

Pete is still in discussions with a number of acts and promoters about other possible dates and venues across Northern Ireland.