Local members take part in Last Saturday demonstration

Up to 80 preceptories took part in the Last Saturday demonstration in Antrim on August 26.

The main parade assembled at Fountain Hill at 12:30pm and proceeded through the town via Fountain Street, Church Street, High Street, Bridge Street and Dublin Road to the field on the Randalstown Road.

Sir Knights David Arthurs, Jim Henry and Mervyn McConnaughie (Doagh RBP No 63 (Ballyclare District No 6) pictured at the Last Saturday demonstration in Antrim. Pic by John Kelly.

The participating Co Antrim preceptories came from six districts representing Antrim, Lisburn, Ballymena, Larne, Ballymoney and Ballyclare.

Over 70 bands and 2,500 members of the Royal Black Institution were on parade. The platform proceedings began at 3pm under the chairman, Charles Hamilton, Antrim District Master.

Co Antrim Grand Chaplain, Robert Campbell, conducted the service of worship. The guest speaker was the Rev William Anderson, Imperial Deputy Grand Master and Imperial Deputy Grand Chaplain.