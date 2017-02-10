Local men finish runners up in Translink Bus Driver of the Year Awards

Translink picked up four prestigious awards at the Federation of Passenger Transport Awards Northern Ireland (FPTNI) including Translink Bus Driver of the Year, Runner Up, Hidden Hero Award and Raising Industry Standards.

The “Translink Bus Driver of the Year” recognises top performing drivers who deliver high standards of customer service alongside high quality driving skills and going beyond the call of duty. Belfast bus driver, Con Brown won this year’s prestigious award with Stephen Semple from Newtownabbey and Victor Porter from Carrickfergus coming in as runners up.

Translink Depot Manager, Kerry Montgomery, received the Raising Industry Standards Award for his team’s work on the Depot Improvement Programme.

This innovative project is designed to enhance and improve the production quality, output efficiency and safety performance of its bus and rail engineering maintenance facilities throughout Northern Ireland.

Finally, Metro driver, Sean Armstrong who was recognised as the Hidden Hero for supporting a very distressed girl, calling an ambulance and waiting with her until it arrived.

Judges commented that all nominated Translink staff have a professional approach and are able to adapt quickly to changing circumstances and additional passengers’ needs. They also mentioned that Sean’s actions on that day may have saved the woman’s life.

Translink Group Chief Executive, Chris Conway said: “I want to congratulate all our worthy winners. These awards are a fantastic way to celebrate the top talent within our teams and recognise the hard work and dedication of our employees that go the extra mile to keep our customers coming back again and again.”