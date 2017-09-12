Local MLA selected as SDLP Deputy Leader

A North Belfast politician is set to take up the role of Deputy Leader of the SDLP.

Nichola Mallon was announced as the new Deputy Leader of the party on September 12.

Commenting on her selection she said: “This is a critical moment for our politics.

“The challenge we all face is to forge a society based on a positive accommodation of difference and diversity.

“That challenge is made all the more important following the Brexit Bill vote last night.

“I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to step up and take on that work within the SDLP and with political parties and civic society across this island.”

Party Leader Colum Eastwood said: “I’m delighted that Nichola has accepted the nomination of SDLP branches and the unanimous endorsement of our Parliamentary Assembly Group to take up the position of SDLP Deputy Leader.

“Nichola’s unyielding compassion and fierce commitment to social justice and defending the rights of the most vulnerable in our society has made her an outstanding public representative. I have no doubt that she will serve the party well as our new Deputy Leader.”

Mr Eastwood added: “As we enter a period of immense instability on the island and across this continent, there will be an inevitable shift in politics. More than ever, we have to be outward looking, we have to be open to the changes on this island and open to its opportunity. I have given Nichola special responsibility to undertake that work on behalf of the SDLP.

“The party is incredibly proud that Nichola is stepping up to this new leadership role.”

Congratulating her party colleague on social media, Cllr Noreen McClelland said: “Absolutely delighted this amazing woman, Nichola Mallon is now the SDLP’s Deputy Leader.

“Nichola works so hard as an MLA for all the constituents of North Belfast and is such an asset to the party.”