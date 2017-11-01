Local park in running for prestigious award

North Belfast DUP MP Nigel Dodds has welcomed news that Lilian Bland Park, Glengormley, has been shortlisted by the Fields in Trust for the award of Best UK Park.

The shortlisted parks will be subject to a public vote which will run until November 3 and the winner announced at a ceremony at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Mr Dodds said: “This is a testament to the recent investment we fought hard to secure. The park provides important open and recreational space for residents.

“In recent times we have witnessed large scale investment by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and this has made a great impact in the area.

“I would encourage residents to cast their vote in support of the park in order to help showcase the truly excellent facility we have on our doorsteps. Council, park users and residents should be proud of this achievement and I would encourage them to do all they can to ensure Lillian Bland Park is crowned Best UK Park.”