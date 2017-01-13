Local pharmacy in running for award

A pharmacy based in the Abbey Centre is in the running to receive a top industry accolade at the highly esteemed annual Pharmacy in Focus awards.

The event is the industry’s leading awards ceremony, which recognises the contributions of Northern Ireland’s pharmacy champions.

Over 500 professionals will gather on January 28 at Belfast’s Crowne Plaza to hear who has scooped a prestigious ‘Chemi’ award.

Newtownabbey is represented in this year’s awards by Clear Pharmacy, which has been shortlisted in the Customer Service award category, which is supported by Wockhardt UK. This award recognises the pharmacy that best demonstrates its commitment to providing the very highest level of customer service.

A record number of entries were received this year from all over Northern Ireland, with accolades being handed out across ten categories including: Customer Service, eHealth and Innovation in Pharmacy Practice, Pharmacy Team Member of the Year, Enterprise within Pharmacy, Young Community Pharmacist of the Year, Pharmacy of the Year, Pharmacist of the Year, Pharmacy Hero and Community Pharmacy Service Initiative. A special merit of recognition will also be presented to an individual for their Outstanding Contribution to Pharmacy.

Winners will be chosen by a panel of judges – all experts in their field - as well as by mystery shoppers.

Pharmacy teams, individual pharmacists, counter assistants, technicians, policy makers and influential figures from the pharmacy world will all be honoured.

For more information about the awards, check out www.pharmacyinfocus.co.uk/pifawards/