Local venue to stage iconic throne

Game of Thrones fans who have dreamed of being a King, Queen or Khaleesi are being invited to sit on a famous throne from the hit show.

Unlike Ned Stark, there is no need to lose your head to achieve your dream of sitting on the Iron Throne of the Kingdom of Westeros, as it will be in Abbey Centre this week.

The iconic throne will be in the retail centre from Thursday, October 5 until Sunday, October 8.

No booking is required and organisers have said there is little wait time.

On the epic Game of Thrones TV show, the Iron Throne was constructed by Aegon I Targaryen, the first king of the Seven Kingdoms. He made it from the swords surrendered by his enemies.

Legend has it, it’s made of a thousand swords that took 59 days to hammer out into a throne.

Spikes and jagged edges in every direction make this one very intimidating lounge.

Iron Throne Experience’s HBO licensed Game of Thrones replica measures over 7’2” in height, 5’ 11” in depth and 5’ 5” in width. Also on display are the

HBO Game of Thrones Crown of Joffrey Baratheon, and swords Ice, Longclaw, Needle, Oathkeeper and Jaime Lannister, and Dragon eggs replicas.

Tickets available at event from £10 include seated professional photos. Why not dress up for the occasion, and take a photo with your henchmen or handmaidens?

The only decision is what house colours will you wear?

“In Game of Thrones many people die in the battle to rule Westeros from the Iron Throne, but the people of Northern Ireland don’t need to lose their heads to sit the Iron Throne.

“They can come along to the Iron Throne event at Abbey Centre, from October 5 to 8,” says Abbey Centre Manager, Mark Stewart, GOT Fan.