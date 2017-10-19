Local war heroes commemorated

A mural which commemorates local men who served in World War 2 was erected recently in a housing estate in Ballyclare.

The mural, which was placed on a wall in the Erskine Park area of the town features the names of 30 men from the region who perished during the Second World War.

The artwork was a project on behalf of Erskine and District Community Association in the housing development. This was part of a programme from the Housing Executive helping to promote positive promotion of history.

The new commemorative piece features the logos of the Royal Navy, Merchant Navy, Army and RAF along the bottom.

There are also two old photographs with their stories told in a small plaque beneath.

One of the men pictured is a relative of South Antrim DUP MP Paul Girvan. The other is a man named Mr Erskine who was from a big family in the area at the time and ran a business locally.

The new mural has been welcomed by Cllr Jordan Greer.

Speaking to the Times, the Democratic Unionist Party representative said: “I was pleased to have been able to work on this positive community project alongside local historian Eddie Beck and local residents in commemorating the 30 men from this area who lost their lives in service of our country in the Second World War.

“The finished piece is a great tribute which will help to educate and promote understanding of a major aspect of our local history which we can all be very proud of.”