Local woman ordained a Deacon

Heather Cooke was ordained a Deacon in the Church of Ireland Diocese of Connor at a service in All Saints’ Parish Church, Antrim, on August 24.

Heather was ordained for the Internship in the parishes of St Michael, St Stephen and St Luke, Belfast, by the Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev Alan Abernethy.

She is originally from Carnmoney and now lives in Carrickfergus. Her home parish St Brigid’s, Mallusk.

A former primary school teacher, Heather is married to Edwin, and they have four children, Jenni, Alastair, Adrian and Jason.

Heather enjoys music of all kinds and plays the piano and guitar. She loves going to the theatre, cinema, fine dining, reading, walking, swimming, dancing, travel and writing.

She said she is “very excited” about joining the team at the Church of Ireland Lower Shankill.