Lodge pays tribute to WW1 Orangeman

Members of a local Orange Lodge have paid a poignant tribute to one of their members who made the surpreme sacrifice during the Great War.

Earlier this month, Ballyboley LOL 458 gathered, along with the Worshipful District Master Bro David Swann and members of Larne District LOL No 1, met at the Glynn War Memorial to remember Private Bro Robert Moore.

Private Robert Moore was killed 100 years ago on January 11, 1917 at the Battle of Tigris, Mesopotamia (modern Iraq) and is remembered with honour in Amara War Cemetery in Iraq.

Bro Moore came from Ballygowan, Ballynure and joined Ballyboley LOL 458 in March 1913.

Prior to the outbreak of the Great War in 1914, Robert was in the Army Reserves and from 1912-1914 acted as a Drill Instructor of the Raloo Company of the Ulster Volunteer Force.

At the outbreak of the Great War, Robert joined the Highland Light Infantry, enlisting at Shotts in Lanarkshire, where he apparently had relations.

On Saturday January 7 2017, a wreath was laid at Glynn War Memorial on behalf of the Officers and Members of Ballyboley LOL 458 by Worshipful Master Bro Roy Beggs (Jnr) and Deputy Master Bro Renwick Sharp.

Bro Graham Sharp (Secretary) gave a brief historical talk on Bro Robert Moore and Bro Roy Beggs (Snr) offered prayer.

A spokesperson for the Lodge added: “Ballyboley LOL 458 would like to place on record their appreciation of the sacrifice of Robert Moore and others who fought and died for freedom. He was a true son of Ulster”