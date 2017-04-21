Lodge to mark 125 years

A local Orange Lodge will be marking a special milestone at an event in Ballyclare on Saturday, April 22.

Young’s Temperance True Blues LOL 957 will be celebrating their 125th anniversary at the event in Ballyclare Town Hall.

Baillies Mills Accordion Band will be performing on the night. Doors open at 7pm, with the concert commencing at 7:30pm.

The admission charge of £5 can be paid at the door. Everyone welcome.