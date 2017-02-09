Love Antrim Love Antrim Live!

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr John Scott, joined Ald John Smyth, Cllr Jim Montgomery, Cllr Neil Kelly, Bernard Clarkson (Arts Services Manager) and Ursula Fay (Head of Arts and Culture) to officially launch Antrim Live.

Antrim Live is a new arts and cultural festival set for Antrim Town on Friday 24 and Saturday, February 25. There are a number of festivities planned for this two-day cultural extravaganza, which includes headline act The Blame Game’s Colin Murphy.

The prestigious Antrim Business Awards will kick start the line-up of events at The Old Courthouse on Friday, February 24.

A Twilight Market, Baby Rave, Fun Fair, Tea Dances and Story Telling with Mr Hullabaloo are just a few of the amazing activities lined up for Antrim Live.

One of the most exciting events to look out for is Operation Wolfhound, a unique interactive adventure experience created by Big Telly Theatre Company especially for Antrim Live. Teams of special agents will have to unravel a series of secret clues to unlock the mystery and save Antrim from the curse of the White Lady. If you’ve got what it takes then assemble your team and sign up fast.

With something to tantalise every taste, Antrim Live is guaranteed to bring Antrim Town to life in time for the imminent arrival of spring!

Tots, teens, seniors and shoppers are all catered for in what promises to be two days of fantastic festival fun. Check out the full programme at www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/antrimlive