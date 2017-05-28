Loyalist feud link after man gunned down in supermarket car park

The murder of a man in a supermarket car park in Bangor this afternoon is believed to be linked to the ongoing loyalist feud in south east Antrim.

Sources have told the News Letter that the victim, who the police have now said was 35-years-old, was an associate of leading loyalist Geordie Gilmore, who died following a shooting in Carrickfergus in March.

Forensic experts pictured beside a temporary wooden structure which was built around the man as he was given medical assistance. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com

The victim of Sunday’s shooting is believed to have been moved out of Carrickfergus, and then North Belfast, for his own safety. It is believed he had only been living in Bangor for several weeks.

A witness to the shooting said a lone gunman, who was wearing a scarf and hood to disguise his face, fired at least four times at the victim in the car park of Sainsbury’s.

It is understood the incident occurred at about 3pm in the packed car park of the supermarket just off the Balloo Link road.

There were reports of a confrontation involving the man before the bullets were fired.

Geordie Gilmore died after he was shot in the neck in Carrickfergus in March. Mr Gilmore was believed to be an associate of the man murdered in Bangor on Sunday

Police believe there may have been more than 100 witnesses to the shooting.

The victim was wearing shorts and trainers.

After he was shot he could be seen lying on his back next to a black SUV type vehicle which had been parked at the edge of the car park near the main road.

The front left passenger door of the car lay open while he was treated by a team of paramedics.

One eyewitness said medics worked on him for 45 minutes before he was transferred to an ambulance and driven slowly from the scene under a police escort.