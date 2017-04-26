Luke sets sights high after marathon experience

A Glengormley boy is looking forward to competing in future events following a gritty performance in London at the weekend.

Luke Kelly (13) competed for the Northern Ireland Schools team in the British Athletics Road Championships event in London on April 23.

Runners from all corners of the British Isles participated in the race, including eight English teams and three teams from Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

The athletes battled it out over the route, which saw them take in the last three miles of the famous London Marathon course.

Luke’s finishing time of 17:50 for three miles earned him a second place finish out of the six Northern Irish boys.

Overall a top 60 place out of 230 runners, was a fantastic achievement for the young Hollybrook Crescent boy.

Luke, a former pupil of St Bernard’s Primary School, is a member of the North Belfast Harriers Athletic Club and has been running since the age of seven.

He enjoyed every minute of the trip to the capital city and was able to watch the main event that took place directly after his three mile dash.

Commenting after the event, Luke said: “To travel with the NI squad was a great experience and we were treated very well. We got nice medals at the end and some kit from the sponsors. The standard was very high but we all had a great time.

“Seeing all the top athletes finish the marathon on Sunday was something I won’t forget and makes me think I’d like to do one some day. It’s very tough though.”