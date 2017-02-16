Major resurfacing scheme set to commence

A £230,000 resurfacing scheme will commence on the B59 Doagh Road, Monkstown on February 20 between Bridge Road and Monkstown Road.

The off-peak lane closures will commence on Monday, February 20 and continue for approximately eight weeks. To help minimise any inconvenience to the travelling public and local businesses, the majority of this work is programmed to be completed using off-peak lane closures and weekend working.

However, two weeks with a full lane closure will be required to complete a full reconstruction of a section of carriageway.

Diversions will be in place via Monkstown Road, Old Carrick Road and Doagh Road.

The Doagh Road section will be substantially complete by Easter however, a full closure of the Doagh Road will be in place on both Sunday, May 7 and Sunday, May 14 to allow final surfacing and all traffic will be diverted as above.

As with all improvement schemes of this type, the planned dates are subject to favourable weather conditions and TransportNI will keep the public informed of any changes.

TransportNI has carefully programmed the work and traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public however, motorists should be aware that some delays may be expected and that additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchNI.com