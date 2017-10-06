Mallusk car dealership recognised for providing autism friendly service

A local business has been awarded after creating an autism friendly environment for their customers.

TrustFord is the latest organisation to receive Autism NI’s Impact Award for investing in autism awareness and training excellence.

Across Northern Ireland TrustFord have appointed ‘fully trained’ Autism Champions in all seven of their dealerships including their Mallusk branch and made practical adjustments that will have a huge impact for those with autism including pre-visit ‘walk through’ information, off-peak marketing sessions, noise level controls, pick-up when servicing cars, chair protectors and sensory packs for families.

TrustFord General Manager, Gregory Whan said: “Twenty staff attended the training and achieved an accredited AQA Award in the Fundamentals of autism. This is a fantastic achievement and I want to thank everyone for the effort involved.”

For further information, or to register your business today, contact Autism NI’s Training Team on 028 9040 1729 or email info@autismni.org