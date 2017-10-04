Man (34) arrested in connection with Horner murder

A 34-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Colin Horner in Bangor in May.

He was arrested in the Newtownards area this morning and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station for questioning.

Formerly from Carrickfergus, Mr Horner was shot dead in the carpark of a supermarket in Bangor on May 28. He had moved to the seaside town just a few weeks previously.

He was said to have been an associate of loyalist Geordie Gilmore who was murdered in Carrick in March.