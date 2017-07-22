Man’s body found at Cavehill

A man’s body has been found in the Cavehill area of north Belfast.

Hundreds of volunteers gathered at the site this afternoon to conduct a search for missing Newtownabbey man, Dean McIlwaine.

Inspector Mark Cavanagh said: “Police can confirm that the body of a man has been found in the Cavehill area of north Belfast. A post mortem will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death. There are no further details at this time.”