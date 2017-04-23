Man United star spotted on Ballyclare farm

Manchester United’s Chris Smalling swapped the green of Old Trafford’s pitch for the rolling hills of Ballyclare this weekend as he paid a visit to a local farm.

Smalling - who is currently out with an injury - was in County Antrim visiting his friend and former team mate Paddy McNair.

The family farm is located just outside Ballyclare near Straid with the Northern Ireland international also currently out injured.

Smalling was spotted with others on McNair’s Snapchat social media account.