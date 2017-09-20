Mayor plays host at ‘inaugural dinner’

Around 160 guests attended Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s ‘Inaugural Dinner’ for Mayor, Councillor Paul Hamill recently.

The event was held at Mossley Mill. Guests included Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie OBE, Rt Hon Nigel Dodds MP and Paul Girvan MP.

Mr Ray McWilliam; HM Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie OBE; Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Hamill; Mayoress of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Mrs Ruth Hamill and Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Vera McWilliam.(Contributed)

Speaking at the event, Councillor Paul Hamill said: “My first few months in office have been extremely enjoyable and I look forward to what is in store for the rest of my time serving as Mayor.

“I pledge to do all that I can to promote Antrim and Newtownabbey over the rest of my term as Mayor and my aim is to connect all of the towns and villages in our Borough, making it a place of peace, partnership and prosperity.”

Addressing the Deputy Mayor, the Mayor added: “I am delighted to see Councillor Vera McWilliam elevated to Civic office after her many years of distinguished service on Council and I am indebted to Vera for her support over the last few months.”

The event boosted the Mayor’s fundraising for his three charities: Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, Sandes and Tinylife, raising £1130.

Rev Dr Ivan Neish, Chief Executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Mrs Jacqui Dixon; HM Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mrs J Christie OBE; Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Hamill; Mayoress of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Mrs Ruth Hamill; Mrs Valerie Neish; Rev Campbell Dixon MBE.

For more information on the Mayor’s Charities, please visit: www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/mayorscharities