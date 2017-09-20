Mayor plays host at ‘inaugural dinner’

Around 160 guests attended Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s ‘Inaugural Dinner’ for Mayor, Councillor Paul Hamill recently.
The event was held at Mossley Mill. Guests included Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mrs Joan Christie OBE, Rt Hon Nigel Dodds MP and Paul Girvan MP.
Speaking at the event, Councillor Paul Hamill said: “My first few months in office have been extremely enjoyable and I look forward to what is in store for the rest of my time serving as Mayor.
“I pledge to do all that I can to promote Antrim and Newtownabbey over the rest of my term as Mayor and my aim is to connect all of the towns and villages in our Borough, making it a place of peace, partnership and prosperity.”
Addressing the Deputy Mayor, the Mayor added: “I am delighted to see Councillor Vera McWilliam elevated to Civic office after her many years of distinguished service on Council and I am indebted to Vera for her support over the last few months.”
The event boosted the Mayor’s fundraising for his three charities: Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, Sandes and Tinylife, raising £1130.
For more information on the Mayor’s Charities, please visit: www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/mayorscharities
