Mayor sends condolences to Manchester victims

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr John Scott has sent condolences to the victims and their families following the terrorist attack in Manchester.

Twenty-two people have been killed and dozens injured after a suicide attack at the Manchester Arena.

The blast occurred shortly after 10:30pm on Monday, May 22 as people were exiting the arena following a concert by Ariana Grande.

Cllr Scott said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and friends. It is so, so sad.”