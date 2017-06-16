MBE for Jonathan Rea

There was prestigious recognition for Jonathan Rea as the recipients of the 2017 Birthday Honours were announced.

The World Superbike Champion received the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to motorcycle racing.

The Ballyclare man wrapped up a second consecutive Superbike World Championship title in October 2016.

The former Larne Grammar School pupil is currently leading this year’s standings with 260 points. The Kawasaki rider is 55 points clear of his team mate, Tom Sykes, who occupies second place.