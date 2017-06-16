MBE for local businesswoman

Alyson Hogg received the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to economic development in Northern Ireland.

The Ballyclare businesswoman is the founder and owner of Vita Liberata.

Ms Hogg was recently appointed the first female Patron and Enterprise Fellow to the Prince’s Trust in Northern Ireland.

The appointment will involve Alyson providing both funding and mentor support to the charity’s Enterprise Programme to help young people from care get on the career ladder.