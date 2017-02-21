Met Office issue severe rain warning for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning for Northern Ireland - with a chance of snowfall.

The warning for Co Antrim, Co Armagh, Co Down, Co Fermanagh, Co Londonderry & Co Tyrone is valid 10pm on Wednesday February 22 to 2pm on Thursday February 23.

Met Office weather warning

The Met Office website says: "A spell of heavy rain will develop across Northern Ireland during Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

"Periods of snowfall are expected in amongst this, predominantly over higher ground but with a risk to lower levels for a time.

"Finally, later on Thursday morning, gale force winds are expected as the system clears to the east.

"Please be aware of the potential for some travel disruption, localised flooding and surface spray."

The Chief Forecaster's assessment adds: "Rainfall totals of 20-30 mm could bring some localised flooding and surface water issues, with any temporary snowfall bringing some difficult travel conditions.

"Then later on Thursday morning gusts of 55 mph could bring some minor travel disruption."