Met Office issues YELLOW weather warning for Monday

Ahead of the start of the working week, the Met Office has issued a weather warning for parts of Northern Ireland.

A yellow warning for strong winds comes into effect five minutes after midnight on Monday for the entire day and is expected to affect parts of counties Antrim, Down and Londonderry.

The Met Office said: "Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely. Some bus and train journeys may be affected with some journeys taking longer. Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely."

The forecaster also said "short-term interruptions to power supplies are possible".

Frequent showers in the morning, the Met Office said, becoming less widespread in the afternoon with some bright or sunny spells developing. Windy with early gales in the east. Feeling rather cold. Maximum temperature 15 °C.